Coron and Cuyo face a forecast 42°C heat index on Sunday, raising concerns over heat-related illnesses

(FILES) A man is enduring the scorching heat of the sun.

PALAWAN — Two municipalities in Palawan are forecast to experience dangerous heat conditions on Sunday, 22 November, with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) predicting a heat index of 42 degrees Celsius in Coron and Cuyo.

PAGASA's forecast, released Saturday afternoon, places both municipalities under the danger category, where prolonged heat exposure increases the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Cuyo recorded a heat index of 43 degrees Celsius on Saturday, raising concerns over continued hazardous conditions in the island municipality.

Under PAGASA's classification, heat index readings of 42 to 51 degrees Celsius fall within the danger category. Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely, while heat stroke is possible with continued exposure.

The heat index measures how hot the weather feels when air temperature and relative humidity are combined. High humidity reduces the body's ability to cool itself through sweating, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

PAGASA advised residents to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated and avoid strenuous physical exertion during the hottest hours of the day.