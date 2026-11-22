SPD allocates more than half of its 13 patrol cars to Muntinlupa ahead of Monday’s transport strike.

The Southern Police District (SPD) has allocated seven mobile patrol cars to provide free rides to commuters in Muntinlupa City on Monday, 23 November, giving the city the largest share of its 13-vehicle deployment ahead of a planned transport strike.

The deployment is part of the SPD’s preparations to assist commuters who may experience transportation disruptions, with additional police vehicles assigned to Las Piñas and Makati.

Under the direction of SPD District Director Brig. Gen. Rodel A. Pastor, police stations have identified strategic routes where patrol vehicles will provide transportation assistance to affected passengers.

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In Muntinlupa, the seven designated routes include SM Center Muntinlupa to Susana Heights in Barangay Tunasan; Ayala Malls South Park in Barangay Alabang to Soldiers Hills in Barangay Putatan; and Festival Mall to Montillano Street in Barangay Alabang.

Other routes cover Upper Sucat to Purok 6 along M.L. Quezon Avenue in Barangay Sucat; Theater Drive to Madrigal Business Park in Barangay Ayala Alabang; Poblacion Barangay Hall to the New Bilibid Prison Main Gate; and Purok 5 in Barangay Cupang to Concepcion Street in Barangay Buli.

Meanwhile, the Las Piñas City Police Station will deploy three mobile patrol cars along Alabang-Zapote Road, Daang Hari Road and Daang Reyna Road, particularly in Barangay Almanza Dos.

In Makati City, three mobile patrol cars will serve identified routes, including Malugay Street to East Street in Barangay San Lorenzo; A.P. Reyes Street to Chino Roces Avenue in Barangay Tejeros; Marconi Street to Dela Rosa Street in Barangay Pio del Pilar; and Oñena Highway to Yulo Street and Chino Roces Avenue in Barangay Magallanes.

Although four routes were identified in Makati, the SPD announcement specified only three patrol cars for deployment.

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Pastor said the initiative aims to prevent commuters from being stranded while maintaining police visibility and public safety during the transport strike.

“Our priority is to make sure that commuters are not left stranded and that motorists and other road users receive the assistance they need. Our personnel are ready to extend free rides, maintain visibility along key routes, and respond promptly to the concerns of the public. We want our communities to know that the PNP is here to serve, especially when public assistance is most needed,” Pastor said.

The SPD encouraged commuters to coordinate with police personnel stationed along the identified routes and designated pick-up points to avail themselves of transportation assistance.

Motorists were also advised to plan their trips ahead, allow additional travel time and monitor traffic advisories to minimize inconvenience.

The police district has yet to announce the exact operating hours of the free-ride service and the complete locations of designated pick-up points.