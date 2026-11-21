More than 2,400 patients received free medical and dental services during a government outreach program in Toboso, Negros Occidental, on Nov. 18, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) reported Saturday.

The outreach, held at the Toboso Multipurpose Hall, served 2,480 patients, including 1,585 medical consultations, 774 dental services, 59 laboratory procedures and 16 minor surgeries. Medical teams also collected 46 blood donations.

More than 1,200 government service transactions were recorded, including National ID registration and printing, document authentication, social security assistance and clearance processing.

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The Philippine Statistics Authority handled 414 document authentication transactions and 377 National ID transactions, while the Social Security System assisted 210 residents and PhilHealth served 115 clients.

The National Bureau of Investigation processed 51 clearances, while Pag-IBIG Fund assisted 45 members.

The outreach was organized by NTF-ELCAC in partnership with the Toboso local government, YWAM Ships Philippines and other government agencies.