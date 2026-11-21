Police served a court warrant for the enforcement of a sentence involving violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Police personnel serve a court-issued warrant against alias “Nicko,” a regional-level most wanted person arrested in Imus City, Cavite, on Friday evening, 20 November 2026, for the enforcement of a sentence involving drug-related offenses. (Photo courtesy of Cavite PPO)

IMUS CITY, Cavite — Police arrested a conqce.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO) identified the arrested individual as alias “Nicko,” who was apprehended at approximately 7 p.m. by the Warrant Section of the Imus Component City Police Station.

According to police, the operation was conducted under the supervision of Imus police chief Lt. Col. Chey Chey I. Saulog as part of the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO).

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Authorities said the arrest stemmed from an alias warrant issued on 19 May 2026 by the Regional Trial Court Branch 122 in Imus City.

The warrant covered violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, involving illegal drug transactions and possession of dangerous drugs.

Unlike warrants issued for suspects awaiting trial, the warrant served against Nicko was intended to enforce an existing court sentence, according to the police report.

Police said the arrested individual was informed of his constitutional rights in a language he understood and chose to remain silent without his preferred legal counsel.

He remains in custody at the Imus City Police Station detention facility pending the return of the warrant to the issuing court.

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Cavite police director Col. Ariel R. Red said the enforcement of court sentences remains an important component of the province's campaign against illegal drugs.

Red emphasized that police operations extend beyond apprehending suspects and confiscating prohibited substances to ensuring that individuals ordered by courts to serve their sentences are taken into custody.