Volunteers from the Office of the Vice President participate in planting trees for the OVP’s program ‘PagbaBAGo: A Million Trees Campaign’ in Pateros.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Saturday rejected attempts to link Vice President Sara Duterte’s participation in its tree-planting activities to Cale88 Foods Corp.’s compliance with an environmental requirement imposed by the Board of Investments (BOI).

In a statement dated Nov. 21, the OVP said it “categorically denies any association between its ‘Pagbabago: A Million Trees Campaign’ and Cale88 Foods Corporation’s compliance with the Board of Investments (BOI) tree-planting requirement.”

“Any attempt to link the Vice President’s participation in the OVP’s environmental initiatives to Cale88 Foods Corporation’s BOI compliance is misleading, malicious, and has no factual basis,” the office said.

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The OVP stressed that its tree-planting campaign was an independent environmental initiative launched on March 27, 2023, in support of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ efforts to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change.

“Amid these allegations and political insinuations, the OVP remains steadfast in fulfilling its mandate of delivering efficient, accessible, and responsive public service for the good of all Filipinos,” the office said.

‘Onion-skinned’

House prosecution spokesperson Zia Adiong on Saturday defended prosecutors’ questions about Vice President Sara Duterte’s tree-planting activities and their possible connection to Cale88 Foods Corp.’s compliance with a Board of Investments (BOI) requirement.

Responding to the Office of the Vice President’s statement rejecting any association between its “Pagbabago: A Million Trees Campaign” and Cale88’s BOI compliance, Adiong said such questions were part of the ordinary conduct of cross-examination.

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“That’s how cross-examinations in regular trials are. That’s really part of the trial, it happens. So, huwag tayong maging onion-skinned dito,” Adiong said at a news forum.

House prosecution counsel Erwin Matib earlier presented photographs of Duterte participating in tree-planting activities during the 45th day of her impeachment trial, as he questioned Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo about Cale88’s compliance with the BOI requirement.