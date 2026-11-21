Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. expressed support over the weekend for efforts discussed during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in China to strengthen action against unlawful and unregulated activities threatening the country's marine resources and the livelihood of coastal communities.

Nartatez said the PNP hoped the issue raised during the summit would lead to stronger cooperation among law enforcement agencies and more sustained efforts to curb illegal fishing.

“The Philippine National Police has been at the forefront of the strict enforcement of the existing maritime laws in coordination with other government agencies. We continue to map out plans, strengthen interoperability among government agencies and pursue modernization measures to protect our marine resources,” Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP has been coordinating with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the Philippine Coast Guard in enforcing maritime laws, resulting in successful operations over the years.

The PNP is also pursuing the modernization of its mobility assets, including fast crafts and drones, for its Maritime Group.

Nartatez stressed that protecting the country's fisheries requires the participation of all sectors, as illegal fishing affects not only marine resources but also the livelihood of coastal communities and the national economy.

“Hindi lamang iisang tao o grupo ang dapat mangalaga sa ating yamang-dagat dahil lahat tayo ay nararapat na may kontribusyon dito,” Nartatez said.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. raised the issue of illegal fishing during the APEC Summit, calling for a concerted effort to address the problem. He pointed out that, like agricultural smuggling, illegal fishing adversely affects the country's economic interests.

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Nartatez said the PNP would sustain its enforcement operations against illegal fishing, with the Maritime Group playing an active role in protecting coastal waters and marine resources.

“Your PNP, particularly the Maritime Group, continues to strengthen the efforts to prevent illegal fishing, eradicate marine pollution, and promote sustainable coastal management,” he said.

He added that the PNP was ready to work with law enforcement counterparts from other APEC member economies to strengthen information-sharing, cooperation and enforcement efforts against illegal fishing.