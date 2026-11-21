Pag-IBIG Fund financed 78,410 homes worth P127.44 billion from January to October 2026, with subsidized 3% housing loans surging under Expanded 4PH.

Pag-IBIG Fund financed more than 78,000 homes worth P127.44 billion from January to October 2026, driven by increased demand for affordable housing loans and expanded financing options under the government’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

The agency said the number of homes financed rose 15% from the same period last year, while housing loan releases increased by 20%.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the sustained growth reflected the government’s efforts to make decent and affordable housing accessible to more Filipino families across income groups.

He said the agency was working to expand housing opportunities while ensuring that the financing supporting homeownership remained strong and sustainable.

The increase was particularly pronounced among borrowers benefiting from the subsidized 3% annual interest rate for qualified socialized housing loans.

From January to October, Pag-IBIG financed 15,674 homes worth P16.20 billion under the program, compared with 1,227 homes worth P1.06 billion during the same period last year.

This represented more than 12 times the number of homes financed and over 15 times the value of loan releases.

Meanwhile, housing loans above the socialized housing price ceiling and up to P4.9 million accounted for the largest share of homes financed, with 31,016 units worth P52.91 billion.

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The segment represented nearly 40% of all homes financed during the period and was covered by Pag-IBIG Fund’s 4.5% promotional interest rate introduced in June 2026.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta attributed the continued growth to affordable financing options, particularly for low-income and middle-income borrowers.

She also cited the agency’s performing loans ratio of 93.80% as of September 2026, saying it reflected members’ commitment to meeting their loan obligations.

Acosta said members’ repayments help sustain the fund’s financial position and allow it to extend housing loans to more Filipino families.

Under the Expanded 4PH Program, qualified homebuyers may avail themselves of the subsidized 3% annual interest rate for socialized housing and promotional rates of 4.5% and 5.75% for other eligible borrowers.