Peter Haynes, former president of the International Criminal Court Bar Association, is the new lead counsel for former president Rodrigo Duterte. He replaces British-Israeli lawyer Nicholas Kaufman.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s defense team has asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to reject the recorded testimony of a former Davao City police officer, arguing that prosecutors have failed to establish why the witness cannot appear in court and that his account is unreliable.

In a 12-page response made public on 18 November, defense counsel Peter Haynes challenged the prosecution’s bid to introduce the evidence of the witness, identified as P-0002, without requiring him to testify before Trial Chamber III.

“Absent such proof, the prior recorded testimony cannot be admitted and the witness must be called to give his evidence viva voce,” Haynes said.

The defense argued that prosecutors had not provided sufficient proof of the witness’s unavailability to justify admitting his previously recorded testimony.

Prosecutors are seeking to introduce P-0002’s evidence under Article 69(4) of the Rome Statute, citing what they described as a “unique opportunity” to interview him and obtain evidence that “may not be subsequently available.”

Haynes described P-0002 as a “central Prosecution witness” whose testimony is the most heavily cited in the prosecution’s trial brief.

The Common Legal Representatives of the Victims, however, supported admitting the testimony, citing the former officer’s position and first-hand knowledge of the alleged crimes.

Credibility, inconsistencies questioned

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The defense also questioned the reliability of P-0002’s account, citing alleged inconsistencies in his statements about the killing of three suspected drug pushers in San Rafael, Davao City, in or around 2013.

Haynes pointed to differences in the witness’s accounts concerning the year of the incident, the number of victims, the alleged perpetrators and the circumstances surrounding the killings.

The defense said P-0002 gave differing accounts of the incident, including how information about the operation was relayed to him.

“Taken together, these shortcomings undermine P-0002’s descriptions of Mr. Duterte’s alleged actions,” Haynes argued.

It also challenged the circumstances of the witness interview, arguing that a lawyer appointed by the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I to represent the interests of a potential accused participated only as an observer.

Haynes described the lawyer’s involvement as “negligible” and said the counsel’s presence was “a formality” that provided “no substantive protection to a future defendant’s rights.”

“Given the Prosecution’s submission that P-0002 is [REDACTED] and in the absence of any supporting documentation, the only appropriate remedy is the exclusion of his evidence,” Haynes said.

Defense seeks criminal records of witnesses

In a separate filing, Duterte’s lawyers asked the chamber to direct prosecutors to obtain and disclose the criminal histories of witnesses and alleged victims identified in the prosecution’s updated trial brief.

The defense sought records of arrests, convictions, sentences, non-judicial dispositions, arrest warrants and Interpol notices, arguing that these could be relevant to assessing witness credibility and identifying potentially exculpatory evidence.

It specifically identified P-1302, whom it described as the first prosecution witness expected to testify, saying open-source information indicated that the individual had been involved in several legal cases in the Philippines.

It also argued that the criminal records of alleged victims could be relevant to examining police claims of self-defense, particularly in incidents involving individuals who may have had outstanding arrest warrants or faced firearms-related charges.