PAGASA forecasts thunderstorms in parts of CALABARZON through Sunday morning

PAGASA's 24-hour regional weather forecast issued at 5 a.m. on 21 November 2026 shows scattered rains expected over Quezon Province, while isolated rainshowers may affect other parts of CALABARZON. (PAGASA)

QUEZON PROVINCE — Residents of Quezon are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, 21 November, while other provinces in CALABARZON may see occasional rainshowers, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In its 24-hour regional weather forecast issued at 5 a.m., PAGASA identified Quezon as the only province in CALABARZON expected to experience widespread cloud cover and scattered rainfall, with the shear line influencing weather conditions in the province.

Temperatures in Quezon are forecast to range from 24°C to 32°C during the day, before settling between 25°C and 29°C overnight.

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Moderate northeasterly winds are expected, with moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, Laguna and Rizal will experience mostly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms during the day.

Temperatures could reach 31°C in Laguna, while Rizal is forecast to record a cooler range of 21°C to 27°C.

Cavite and Batangas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, with daytime temperatures reaching 32°C.

Metro Manila will likewise experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 32°C.

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PAGASA said light to moderate winds from the east to northeast will generally prevail across Metro Manila, Central Luzon and CALABARZON, with slight to moderate coastal waters except in areas where stronger conditions are forecast.

The weather bureau warned that moderate to occasionally heavy rains may trigger flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas of Quezon.

Residents, particularly those living in flood-prone and landslide-susceptible communities, are advised to monitor subsequent weather advisories.