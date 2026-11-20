Photo Courtesy of Mankayan LGU

Wearing her truth with pride: her inspiring road to Miss Benguet Youth 2026

Aldwin Quitasol

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — She may not wear this year’s crown, but to many, she already owned the stage.

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Representing the municipality of Mankayan, Junea Lourje T. Bing-iyan clinched the Miss Benguet Youth 2026 title on November 20, 2026, transforming her lived experience with alopecia into an inspiring victory for self-love and authenticity at this year's Benguet "Adivay (coming together as one community) Festival".

Sharing the spotlight with Tublay's bet, Roderick C. Arsay, who was named Mister Benguet Youth Ambassador 2026 during the coronation night at the BSC Gymnasium in Wangal, the 18-year-old titleholder distinguished herself among candidates from 13 municipalities by breaking away from conventional beauty pageant norms in the Cordillera.

As one of the centerpieces of the Adivay Festival, an Benguet’s annual gathering celebrating community unity and the province's 126th founding anniversary—the competition highlighted youth leadership and cultural pride. Yet for many spectators, Bing-iyan’s participation carried a deeper significance that extended far beyond the traditional glamour of the stage.

Long before the final night, Bing-iyan had already earned widespread praise for appearing throughout the pre-pageant activities, including the sashing ceremony and preliminary rounds, without wearing a wig or masking her hair loss. In an arena where long, flowing hair has long been the unspoken rule, her decision to compete openly with alopecia, an autoimmune condition, challenged deep-seated expectations of how a beauty queen should look.

She has alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, typically causing patchy hair loss on the scalp or other parts of the body, with hair sometimes growing back or shedding unpredictably over time.

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Instead of allowing her condition to hold her back or keep her out of the public eye, Bing-iyan leaned into what made her unique. Her campaign team shared that she took a trait others might perceive as a disadvantage and elevated it into her platform, using her visibility to champion causes close to her heart.

All throughout her journey toward the crown, Bing-iyan dedicated her voice to raising awareness about alopecia and encouraging others struggling with personal insecurities to accept themselves without hesitation. Her core message stayed consistent from day one: genuine beauty is never defined by physical conformity, and a medical condition does not diminish a person's worth.

Hearing her name announced as Miss Benguet Youth 2026 marked the culmination of a campaign rooted in courage and honesty. By walking proudly onto the stage just as she is, Bing-iyan claimed her crown not in spite of her condition, but with it—offering the youth of Benguet a powerful reminder that true confidence begins with embracing one's own identity.