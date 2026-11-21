BAGUIO CITY — Police have advised residents in Malibcong, Abra, to remain indoors during armed encounters after government soldiers engaged suspected communist rebels in a remote village in the eveningof November 20, 2026.

Members of the Philippine Army’s 50th Infantry Battalion, under the 5th Infantry Division, were conducting patrol operations in Barangay Dulao, Malibcong when they encountered approximately seven armed individuals, according to the military. Officials identified the group as suspected remnants of the New People’s Army’s Ilocos-Cordillera Regional Committee (NPA-ICRC).

According to the police, the firefight lasted between 20 and 30 minutes and ended shortly after 6:18 p.m. Military units established blocking positions to cut off the armed group's escape routes before temporarily halting the operation for the night.

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No casualties were reported on either side as of Friday evening. Authorities have not confirmed if operations resumed on Saturday, nor have they stated whether residents in Barangay Dulao were displaced or if local activities were disrupted. The Philippine Army has yet to issue a complete report on the incident, while police urged civilians to stay inside their homes during clashes to avoid being caught in the crossfire.