Batac’s school supply program supports 11,434 learners
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The City Government of Batac is providing free backpacks and school supplies to 11,434 learners from day care to senior high school in public and private schools.
The program, led by Mayor Mark Christian “Markee” R. Chua, Vice Mayor Albert D. Chua and the Sangguniang Panlungsod, aims to help meet students’ needs for daily classroom activities.
The distribution can also ease some of the costs families face in preparing children for school. The city government said the initiative is part of its continuing efforts to support education and create greater opportunities for Batac’s young learners.