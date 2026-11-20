The Philippines is exploring a potential partnership with SpaceX to develop commercial rocket launch sites in the country, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said, as the government seeks to attract foreign operators to the emerging space industry.

Speaking on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, China, Marcos said discussions with the company founded by billionaire Elon Musk were still at an early stage. He said the proposal was aimed at making the Philippines a commercial launch site rather than establishing a national space program.

“We are just beginning any kind of discussions thus far. But what is happening is he is expanding the launch sites for SpaceX. And maybe the Philippines can look into it,” Marcos told reporters in Shenzhen on Friday.

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“We are not trying to be NASA. We are not trying to send a man to the moon or to Mars. What we are trying to do is to get into the business of launch sites,” he added.

The President said the country's location along the western Pacific could make it suitable for rocket launches, with the government hoping SpaceX would consider the Philippines as it expands its launch operations.

Marcos also clarified that the recent rocket launch in Cagayan was not the start of a national space program but part of efforts to build a commercial business that would attract launch operators.

“The launch of our rocket in Cagayan is not the beginning of a space program. It is the beginning of a business that will attract launches. You can pay for that,” he said.

A local launch site could also make it easier and cheaper for the Philippines to deploy its own satellites, Marcos said.

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Asked about reports that Musk was considering developing two Philippine islands, the President said he had no details and that no concrete arrangements had been made.

“I don't have any details on it. I don't think there are any details on it,” he said.

The proposed venture remains exploratory, with no investment agreement or confirmed launch-site locations announced. Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel ‘Babes’ Romualdez said on Thursday that Musk frequently visits the Philippines discreetly and was reportedly eyeing one or two islands for possible investments or development.

It remains unclear whether the islands mentioned by Romualdez are being considered for the proposed SpaceX launch sites.

"From what I'm told, Elon Musk comes here quietly very often because he has one or two islands, I'm told, that he's developing," Romualdez said.