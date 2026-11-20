For her closed-door interview at the 75th Miss Universe pageant, Bea Millan-Windorski wore a red suit cut from inabel woven in Bangar, La Union. The choice was personal for the Philippine delegate, who wanted to wear something that felt like home when she met the judges.

Designer Anthony Ramirez gave the traditional textile a modern silhouette with a structured, off-the-shoulder cut. Mother-of-pearl seashell buttons accented with Swarovski gold pearls and a custom starfish detail brought the coast into the design. Perry Tabora styled the look, which she paired with Jewelmer jewelry.

“For one of the most personal moments of my journey, I wanted to wear something that felt like home,” Millan-Windorski wrote on Facebook.

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She explained that the shell and starfish details reflected her connection to the sea and her commitment to protecting it. The fabric told the judges where she came from. The details spoke to what she came to advocate for.