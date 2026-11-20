The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) plunged 170.93 points, or 3.12 percent, to 5,306.98 on Friday, its lowest close since 31 March 2020, when it stood at 5,321.23, while the peso weakened 14.5 centavos, or 0.23 percent, to P63.81 per US dollar from Thursday’s P63.665 close.

The benchmark fell below the 5,400 support level as selling pressure intensified, bringing it to a level not seen since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic. For comparison, the PSEi closed at 5,131.16 on 30 March 2020, before recovering to 5,321.23 the following session and remaining around the 5,300 level in the weeks that followed amid peak uncertainty over the nature and duration of the lockdowns.

The broader All Shares index also declined, losing 2.40 percent. All sectoral indices ended in negative territory, with Services suffering the steepest drop at 5.93 percent, followed by Mining and Oil, which fell 2.28 percent.

Only five index members advanced, led by GT Capital Holdings Inc., which gained 3.09 percent. International Container Terminal Services Inc. was the session’s biggest index laggard, plunging 7.22 percent.

Trading was active, with total value turnover reaching P9.12 billion. Foreign investors were net sellers, recording outflows of P853.07 million and adding to the selling pressure on local equities.

The peso also weakened, reversing Thursday’s modest recovery. It opened at P63.77 per dollar and traded between P63.745 and P63.92 before closing at P63.81. The intraday high of P63.92 marked the peso’s weakest level during the session, while its low of P63.745 was its strongest.

Bankers Association of the Philippines data showed that the morning weighted average stood at P63.873, with US$773.1 million traded. The afternoon weighted average eased to P63.823, as another US$575.4 million changed hands. The lower afternoon average suggests that pressure on the peso moderated later in the session, although the currency still ended weaker.

The full-day weighted average was P63.852, higher than Thursday’s P63.696, indicating that the dollar traded at a weaker-peso level on average. The FX settlement rate stood at P63.873, while total spot volume reached US$1.3485 billion, down from US$1.437 billion in the previous session.