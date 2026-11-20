Aboitiz Economic Estates showcased LIMA Estate’s integrated industrial ecosystem to an ASEAN delegation led by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), highlighting how economic estates can attract higher-value investments through technology, skills development and industry partnerships.

The delegation visited the Batangas development on 17 November as part of the ASEAN FDI Policy Workshop 2026, which examined how foreign direct investment can support intangible assets across the region.

The tour included the Batangas State University (BatStateU)-LIMA campus, where delegates saw how academic and industry partnerships align education with workforce requirements. The interim campus has welcomed nearly 1,000 first-year engineering students since opening earlier this year.

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UNCTAD Senior Economist Dr. Wee Kee Hwee praised the collaboration, saying, “We have companies developing programs jointly with the universities that suit their needs, and it is also good for the students as well. I think that’s a great model.”

The delegation also visited JT International Asia Manufacturing Corp., which recently invested P2.1 billion in advanced processing technologies, including Southeast Asia’s first Dry Ice Expanded Tobacco plant.

At Conduent’s LIMA Tower One facility, delegates examined business process outsourcing operations. Since opening in 2025, the 96,000-square-foot site has grown to nearly 1,500 employees.

The final stop was the AboitizPower-JERA Global Technical Center of Excellence, which has delivered more than 2,000 training and capability-development engagements.

LIMA Estate spans approximately 1,100 hectares and hosts more than 200 locator companies.

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Aboitiz Economic Estates President and CEO Rafael Fernandez de Mesa said, “Industrial competitiveness is increasingly shaped by the ecosystem surrounding businesses as much as the facilities they build.”