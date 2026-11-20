TACLOBAN CITY — Another wave of fish kill hit the panoramic Cancabato Bay with hundreds of different fishes found dead of the shores near the Tacloban City Convention Center on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

This is the second reported fish kill on Cancabato Bay this year following a similar incident in the second week of August 2026 when thousands of dead fishes were found in the same location.

The Tacloban Fishery Law Enforcement Team (FLET) confirmed the latest occurrence of fish kill after a site visit with officials of the city agriculture office and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources on Thursday.

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Based on its initial assessment, FLET said the fishes could have possibly entered the basin during high tide and were trapped inside the enclosed area when the water receded preventing them from returning to the open waters.

“The limited water circulation may have resulted in low dissolved oxygen levels, which could have contributed to the death of the fish,” FLET reported.

FLET added that the number of dead fish observed in the present incident is significantly less than what was observed during the previous occurrence.

City Agriculturist Romelo Anade said he will conduct a separate assessment to help determine the possible cause of the incident.

Fishermen who used to get their daily catch from Cancabato Bay have long been complaining of the deteriorating water quality of the bay since the construction of P4.9-billion Tacloban Causeway which seeks to connect and reduce travel time from the Tacloban City Hall to DZR Airport.

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The fishermen said the water of the bay has become turbid with a distinct foul smell and their catch has rapidly dwindled since then forcing them fish outside of the bay.

The temporarily abandoned construction of the causeway has constricted the free flow of water from San Pedro Bay going in and out of Cancabato Bay.

‘We didn’t have this problem before the causeway was constructed. There were instances of Red Tide occurrence here in Cancabato in the past but not fish kill,” one fisherman said.

FLET said it will continue monitoring the situation while it waits for the result of BFAR investigation that will provide a clearer explanation of what caused the fish kill in the area.