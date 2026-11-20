PRO 4A partners with the Department of Agriculture to provide farmers a direct market and police personnel access to affordable agricultural products.

Police personnel and other buyers select fresh vegetables and agricultural products during the KADIWA ng Pangulo pop-up store at the Police Regional Office 4A Covered Court in Camp Brig. Gen. Vicente P. Lim, Calamba City, Laguna. The initiative was organized in partnership with the Department of Agriculture CALABARZON to support local farmers and provide affordable produce to police personnel. (Photo courtesy of PRO 4A)

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — Local farmers gained another outlet for their agricultural products as the Police Regional Office 4A (PRO 4A) partnered with the Department of Agriculture (DA) CALABARZON to bring a KADIWA ng Pangulo pop-up store to Camp Brig. Gen. Vicente P. Lim in Calamba City.

The initiative allowed farmers to sell fresh vegetables and other agricultural products directly to police personnel, providing an additional market for their produce while making affordable food available within the regional police headquarters.

The activity was held at the PRO 4A Covered Court under the leadership of Regional Director Police Brig. Gen. Dominic L. Baccay, in coordination with the DA Regional Field Office 4A.

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Through the pop-up store, participating farmers were given an opportunity to reach consumers without relying entirely on traditional distribution channels.

Police personnel, meanwhile, were able to purchase fresh agricultural products at prices intended to be affordable and fair to both producers and consumers.

The initiative forms part of the government's continuing KADIWA ng Pangulo program, which seeks to strengthen market access for agricultural producers and improve the availability of reasonably priced food.

PRO 4A said its participation supports the nationwide expansion of KADIWA initiatives under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., particularly efforts to promote food security and agricultural development.