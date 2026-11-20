CALBAYOG CITY – The contractor of a portion of the Gandara Bridge Parallel Project said the fall of two girders in the ongoing construction was due to human error.

The contractor made the clarification to deny widespread speculations in social media that it was due to structural defects or of substandard quality of construction.

In a statement released Thursday evening, the B. Vicencio Builders Inc, contractor of the P92-million project, said the incident happened when two workers defied instructions of project and site engineers not to disturb the girders without their approval and presence.

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According to the contractor, the prestressed concrete Type V girders were brought to the site intended for installation at around 6PM on Monday.

However, their installation and final positioning were not completed on the same evening due to time constraint and physical exhaustion, and instead planned to have them launched and installed on the following day.

The contractor said that on one of the two girders, its end was already resting on an elastomeric bearing pad while the opposite end was temporarily supported by a roller. Project and site engineers present at that time instructed the workers not to disturb or alter their temporary positions without their order.

But when work activities resumed early morning the following day, two workers of the company, on their own decision, removed the roller supporting one of the partially positioned girders resulting to a loss of its temporary support and fell. During its plunge, it hit the other girder resulting in the subsequent fall of both girders to the ground.

The two 35-meters girders fell on an uneven ground from a height of around six meters causing them to break. The company clarified that the impact on an uneven ground caused them to break, and not due to insinuations of poor workmanship, defective fabrication, or substandard materials in the project.

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The company said a successful installation of girders represents 68% of the completion level of the project. A girder is a primary horizontal beam (I-beam) that supports the bridge deck and transfers traffic and self-weight loads down to the piers and abutments.

The company said that a subsequent technical assessment found the foundations of the bridge, which act as the anchor for the bridge’s substructure (abutments and piers), were unaffected.

The contractor also clarified that the damage “will not burden the taxpayer of any single centavo.”

“The company will solely shoulder the cost of the materials and labor services for their replacements. We will forthwith do so by working energetically and prudently to avoid any unnecessary delay in the project,” B. Vicencio Builders Inc stated.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the Department of Public Works and Highways to ensure the safety of the workers at the construction site.

DPWH Secretary Banoy Lopez sent a technical team to assess the project and assured the public that severe penalties will be imposed on the contractor if it is found that the collapse was due to defects in construction.