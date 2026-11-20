The Coast Guard District Southern Visayas (CGDSV), through its Marine Environmental Protection Group, completed an Oil Spill Awareness and Emergency Response Training on 19 November at the district headquarters in the Port Area of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

CGDSV Commander COMMO Christopher D. Auro, PCG, delivered the keynote address, stressing the need to strengthen personnel’s skills in oil spill prevention, preparedness and emergency response. He highlighted discipline, coordination, sound judgment and prompt action as key to managing oil spill incidents effectively.

Auro urged participants to apply what they learned to help protect marine resources, coastal ecosystems and maritime communities from the harmful effects of oil spills.