TACLOBAN CITY – A college students was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Tacloban City Police Drug Enforcement Unit (CPDEU) on Thursday afternoon in Brgy. 71 Naga-Naga here.

The Tacloban City Police Office (TCPO) said the 34-year-old suspect, alias “Martin,” is aa third year college student and listed as High Value Individual (HVI) in the drugs watchlist.

The police operatives found in his possession four pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, and bogus money.

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The arrested suspect was brought to the Tacloban City Police Office for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.