Eight of nine monitored dams record declines as Angat remains above normal high water level

The latest dam monitoring report shows Caliraya Dam in Laguna registering a reservoir water level of 287.01 meters as of 8 a.m. Friday, 20 November 2026, down by 20 centimeters from the previous day. Eight of the nine monitored dams recorded declining water levels. (Photo: Dam Monitoring Report)

LAGUNA — The water level at Caliraya Dam in Laguna continued to decline on Friday, 20 November, as eight of the country's nine monitored dams recorded lower reservoir levels over the past 24 hours, according to the latest dam monitoring report.

Caliraya Dam registered a reservoir water level of 287.01 meters as of 8 a.m., down from 287.21 meters at the same time Thursday, representing a 20-centimeter decrease.

The decline placed Caliraya among the reservoirs experiencing reduced water levels, although the monitoring report did not specify the cause of the decrease.

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Among the nine monitored dams, Binga Dam recorded the largest 24-hour decline at 30 centimeters, with its water level falling from 573.55 meters to 573.25 meters.

Ambuklao and Magat dams each registered an 18-centimeter decrease, while San Roque Dam dropped by 12 centimeters.

Angat Dam, a major water source for Metro Manila, recorded a water level of 210.14 meters, down by 11 centimeters from Thursday's 210.25 meters.

Despite the decrease, Angat remained 14 centimeters above its normal high water level of 210 meters.

La Mesa Dam also registered an eight-centimeter decline, bringing its water level to 79.28 meters, below its normal high water level of 80.15 meters.

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Pantabangan Dam recorded a marginal one-centimeter decrease, with its reservoir level reaching 210.79 meters, significantly below its normal high water level of 221 meters.

In contrast, Ipo Dam was the only reservoir to register an increase, rising by 14 centimeters from 100.04 meters to 100.18 meters.

The latest monitoring report did not indicate any gate-opening measurements for the nine reservoirs.

The figures reflect varying reservoir conditions across the country's major dams, with most recording daily declines despite differences in their respective water levels.