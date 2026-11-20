PAGASA advises residents and disaster offices to monitor weather conditions as shear line and easterlies bring rainfall.

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — Light to moderate rains are expected across several municipalities in Laguna and Rizal, while rainfall is already affecting parts of Quezon province, according to a weather advisory issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Friday, 20 November.

In Rainfall Advisory No. 1 issued at 8 a.m., PAGASA identified the shear line and easterlies as the weather systems influencing rainfall conditions.

In Laguna, rains are expected in Santa Maria, Siniloan, Famy, Pangil, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Luisiana, Mabitac and Majayjay.

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Tanay in Rizal province is also expected to experience light to moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, rains are already affecting the island municipalities of Burdeos, Panukulan, Polillo, Patnanungan and Jomalig in Quezon province, with nearby communities potentially experiencing similar conditions.

The advisory also covers portions of Bulacan and Nueva Ecija, where light to moderate rainfall is expected.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) CALABARZON shared the advisory to keep local disaster management offices and communities informed of developing weather conditions.

PAGASA advised the public and concerned disaster risk reduction and management offices to continue monitoring weather conditions and remain alert for subsequent advisories.

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The next rainfall advisory is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.