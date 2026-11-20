Police confiscate 28.32 milliliters of suspected marijuana oil in an early morning operation in Rizal.

Four individuals arrested during an anti-illegal drug operation in San Mateo, Rizal, on 20 November 2026, are shown at a police facility following the seizure of four bottles containing suspected marijuana oil. (Photo courtesy of Rizal Police Provincial Office)

SAN MATEO, Rizal — Four individuals were arrested after police seized suspected marijuana oil during a buy-bust operation in San Mateo, Rizal, early Friday, 20 November 2026.

The operation, conducted at around 1 a.m. by local police in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), resulted in the confiscation of four small bottles containing approximately 28.32 milliliters of suspected marijuana oil.

According to the Rizal Police Provincial Office, the seized substance had an estimated value of P2,832.

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Authorities also recovered a P500 bill and another P500 bill used as buy-bust money during the operation.

Police said the search and inventory of the confiscated items were conducted in the presence of required witnesses.

The four suspects, whose identities were not disclosed in the initial police report, were informed of their constitutional rights following their arrest.

They remain in the custody of the San Mateo Municipal Police Station while authorities prepare criminal complaints for alleged violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.