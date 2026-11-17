An environmental watchdog has urged local government units (LGUs) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to intensify inspections of children's toys sold in public markets ahead of Christmas, warning that unregistered and improperly labeled products may contain hazardous chemicals.

Environmental group BAN Toxics said its recent monitoring of major public markets in Metro Manila found various toys without the required safety labels and product information.

The group warned that many of these products are also purchased by merchants for resale in provincial markets.

Among the items documented were toy cars and trucks, dolls, musical instruments, robots, battery-operated toys, squishy toys, kitchen sets, toy makeup kits, basketballs, bubble toys, dinosaurs, miniature billiards sets, marbles and other sports toys.

BAN Toxics cited FDA Advisory No. 2020-2022, which outlines labeling requirements for toys and child care articles (TCCA).

Under the advisory, product packaging must contain essential information, including the manufacturer's name and address, FDA license to operate number, appropriate age grading, safety warnings, instructions and product identification details.

Labels must also be visible, legible and written in English or accompanied by an appropriate translation.

“Most of the toys sold in the market lack the required labeling information, casting doubt on their safety. These items, which have not undergone proper screening, may contain toxic chemicals that pose risks to children’s health and safety,” said Thony Dizon, advocacy and campaign officer of BAN Toxics.

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“The law is clear, but manufacturers and importers continue to evade its requirements by marketing children’s toys without proper product certification,” he added.

The group also cited findings from its chemical screening of toys during the same period last year.

Of the 200 toy samples tested, 125, or approximately 63 percent, contained lead at concentrations ranging from 100 to 6,000 parts per million.

The screening also detected other potentially hazardous substances, including arsenic in 17 percent of samples, antimony in 51 percent, bromine in 35 percent, cadmium in 23 percent, chromium in 37 percent and mercury in 19 percent.

According to BAN Toxics, all samples contained at least one toxic metal at levels exceeding applicable regulatory limits.

“We are dismayed that toxic chemicals such as lead, mercury, and cadmium continue to be found in toys despite existing health and safety regulations in the country,” the group said.

The World Health Organization has warned that lead exposure can impair children's brain development, potentially reducing intelligence quotient, shortening attention spans, affecting behavior and undermining educational performance.

Under Department of Environment and Natural Resources Administrative Order No. 2013-24, or the Chemical Control Order for Lead and Lead Compounds, the use of lead in manufacturing toys is prohibited.

BAN Toxics called on the FDA, Department of Trade and Industry and LGUs to strictly enforce Republic Act No. 10620, or the Toy and Game Safety Labeling Act, and take action against unregistered and improperly labeled toys.