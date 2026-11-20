A councilor of President Quirino in Sultan Kudarat punched a foreign performer during a clown act during the EuroXtreme Circus Carnavale in General Santos City on 18 November 2026.

According to netizens, Chupetin the Clown was doing his act entertaining the crowd by hitting them with a balloon. When Chupetin hit Municipal Councilor Edgar Sandigan, the elected official retaliated with a punch in the face. Police immediately responded to the incident, with Chupetin continuing with the show.

Art Box Entertainment, organizer of the EuroXtreme Circus Carnavale, immediately filed a report to local authorities regarding the incident during the love performance.

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The management provided immediate medical attention to Chupetin the Clown, and assisted the performer.

The organizer stated that physical violence is never the solution, adding that this is the first time that such an incident occurred during the EuroXtreme Circus Carnavale's 17-city stint in the country.

The suspect, Councilor Sandigan, has issued a public apology regarding the matter. He added that the reaction was "instinctive," with the two reaching an amicable settlement.

Foreign performers in the Philippines generally experience welcoming audiences, but face standard urban safety risks, regional security advisories, and strict immigration rules for paid work.

Performers at live shows, circuses, bars, and street or public events can face unruly crowds, harassment, or physical altercations, including rare incidents involving intoxicated or aggressive spectators.