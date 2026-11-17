PALO, Leyte — Dengue cases in Eastern Visayas have more than doubled this year, with 6,710 infections and 12 deaths recorded as of 7 November, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Data from the DOH Eastern Visayas regional office showed a 110 percent increase from the 3,194 cases recorded during the same period in 2025.

The DOH Environmental and Occupational Health Unit urged local government units and residents to intensify preventive measures, particularly regular cleanup activities to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

Leyte recorded the highest number of infections among the region's six provinces, with 2,142 cases, accounting for 32 percent of the regional total.

Northern Samar followed with 1,403 cases, while Samar recorded 861. Tacloban City, the region's only highly urbanized city, reported 790 infections.

Males accounted for 53 percent of the reported cases.

Dr. Joey Julius Ty-Farma, head of the DOH regional Environmental and Occupational Health Unit, sought the assistance of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in strengthening the implementation of the government's 4S strategy against dengue.

The strategy calls for searching for and destroying mosquito breeding sites, practicing self-protection against mosquito bites, seeking early medical consultation when symptoms appear, and supporting targeted fogging or spraying in areas where necessary.

Also read Panelo accuses Marcos admin of ‘relentless campaign’ vs. Duterte

Ty-Farma emphasized the need for closer coordination among local governments, health offices, communities and other stakeholders to ensure consistent implementation of preventive measures, particularly in areas with high infection rates.