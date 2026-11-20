Police capture two attempted homicide suspects and a woman ranked No. 2 on a municipal most-wanted list.

Three individuals arrested in separate police operations in Quezon, El Nido and Taytay, Palawan, on 19 November 2026. Two face attempted homicide charges, while the third, identified as the municipality's No. 2 most-wanted person, faces a firearms law violation. Photograph courtesy of the Palawan Police Provincial Office

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Three individuals facing criminal charges, including a woman ranked second on a municipal most-wanted list, were arrested in separate police operations across Palawan on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PalPPO), headed by provincial director Police Colonel Joel D. Casupanan, said the arrests were carried out in Quezon, El Nido and Taytay through coordinated operations involving municipal police stations and provincial and regional law enforcement units.

Among those arrested was alias “Aiza,” 32, who was apprehended in Barangay Poblacion, Taytay, by personnel of the Roxas Municipal Police Station and supporting police units.

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Police identified her as the municipality's No. 2 most-wanted person.

She faces a charge of violating Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, under an arrest warrant issued on 8 April 2021 by Regional Trial Court Branch 164 in Roxas, Palawan.

The court recommended bail of P120,000.

In a separate operation in Barangay Alfonso XIII, Quezon, police arrested a 38-year-old farmer from Barangay Aramaywan on an attempted homicide charge.

The arrest was based on a warrant issued on 18 November 2026 by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court, with recommended bail of P36,000.

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Another attempted homicide suspect, a 35-year-old construction worker, was arrested in Barangay Masagana, El Nido.

The suspect, a resident of the same barangay, was apprehended under a warrant issued by the Municipal Trial Court of El Nido on 21 October 2026. Bail was recommended at P36,000.

Police said the three suspects were taken into custody at their respective police stations for documentation and appropriate legal proceedings.

Casupanan credited the successful operations to coordination among municipal police stations, provincial intelligence personnel and regional support units.

“I commend El Nido MPS, Quezon MPS, Roxas MPS, and all supporting units for their effective coordination and successful conduct of these manhunt operations,” Casupanan said.

“We will remain steadfast in our duty to uphold the law, protect the public, and ensure that those with pending cases face the proper judicial process,” he added.

The provincial police chief said authorities would continue intelligence-driven operations and strengthen coordination with communities to locate individuals with outstanding arrest warrants.