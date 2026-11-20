PRO 4A also reports 36 drug arrests and 119 illegal gambling suspects in a 24-hour regional crackdown.

The official emblem of the Police Regional Office 4A (PRO 4A), which reported the arrest of 48 wanted persons, including 17 most-wanted individuals, during a 24-hour anti-criminality campaign across CALABARZON from 19 to 20 November 2026. Photo courtesy of PRO 4A.

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna — Police arrested 48 wanted persons, including 17 classified as most wanted, during a 24-hour series of operations across CALABARZON, according to the Police Regional Office 4A (PRO 4A).

The arrests were recorded from 6 a.m. on 19 November to 6 a.m. on 20 November 2026, as regional police units intensified operations against wanted individuals, illegal drugs, gambling and loose firearms.

Of those arrested, 17 were listed as most-wanted persons, while 31 were classified as other wanted individuals.

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In its daily accomplishment report, PRO 4A also recorded 27 anti-illegal drug operations that resulted in the arrest of 36 suspects and the confiscation of 128.16 grams of suspected shabu and 3.58 grams of suspected marijuana kush.

The seized illegal drugs had a combined estimated value of P876,858, based on the Dangerous Drugs Board valuation cited in the police report.

Meanwhile, anti-illegal gambling operations accounted for the highest number of arrests during the reporting period.

Police conducted 58 operations against illegal gambling, resulting in the apprehension of 119 individuals and the confiscation of P15,538 in alleged gambling proceeds.

In its campaign against loose firearms, PRO 4A reported seven operations, three arrests and the confiscation of seven firearms.

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Regional police also intensified the enforcement of local ordinances, with 1,224 individuals fined and another 6,089 reprimanded for various violations.

The report, however, did not provide a provincial breakdown of the arrests or specify the criminal charges faced by the wanted individuals.

PRO 4A Regional Director Police Brigadier General Dominic L. Baccay has been overseeing the implementation of the regional police's B.E.S.T. policing framework, which emphasizes police visibility, immediate community engagement, coordinated service and public trust.