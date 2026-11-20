Rehabilitated Cabongan Bridges 1 and 2 along Puerto Princesa South Road in Barangay Sicsican, Puerto Princesa City. The DPWH Palawan 3rd District Engineering Office undertook the rehabilitation works to strengthen the structures and improve road safety. (Photo courtesy of DPWH MIMAROPA)

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Two bridges along a major highway in Barangay Sicsican have undergone rehabilitation, with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) seeking to improve structural safety and maintain reliable transport connections in Puerto Princesa City.

Cabongan Bridges 1 and 2, located along Puerto Princesa South Road, were rehabilitated by the DPWH Palawan 3rd District Engineering Office as part of the government's infrastructure maintenance program.

Official procurement records show that the two projects carried a combined approved budget for the contracts of ₱19.8 million.

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Cabongan Bridge 1, identified under Contract No. 26EG0049, had an approved budget of ₱12,258,820, while Cabongan Bridge 2, under Contract No. 26EG0050, was allocated an approved contract budget of ₱7,544,040.

Both projects were included in the district engineering office's procurement activities in May and June 2026.

The amounts represent the approved budgets for bidding and do not necessarily reflect the final contract prices or actual expenditures.

According to DPWH MIMAROPA, the rehabilitation works were intended to strengthen the structural integrity of the two bridges and provide safer passage for motorists and residents using the highway.

The bridges form part of Puerto Princesa South Road, which serves communities and supports the movement of passengers, vehicles and goods between Puerto Princesa City and southern Palawan.

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Improving the condition of these structures is expected to help maintain dependable road access and reduce potential safety concerns associated with deteriorating bridge infrastructure.

DPWH said the rehabilitation also supports the national government's continuing efforts to improve public infrastructure and road safety.