More than 900 women persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) received free legal assistance during the Department of Justice Action Center’s (DOJAC) two-day Katarungan Caravan on 15-16 October 2026.

The initiative focused on identifying overstaying inmates and expediting the release of eligible individuals to ease prison overcrowding.

With only three DOJAC lawyers and one Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) lawyer on hand, the caravan mobilized roughly 350 volunteer lawyers, law students, and paralegals to review cases and address legal concerns directly inside the facility.

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“If they have already served their sentence and there is no legal reason for them to remain here, let us help them go free and reunite with their families. That is their right,” said Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez, who oversees DOJAC.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida underscored that the department's mandate extends well beyond prosecution.

“The DOJ’s job does not end with filing cases—that is not true justice,” Vida said. “It is also our duty to ensure that no PDL stays behind bars beyond their rightful sentence.”

Launched in 2024, the Katarungan Caravan brings frontline legal services directly to underserved communities and correctional facilities.

The CIW mission was made possible through partnerships with:

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Government & Legal Groups: Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), CIW, Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Quezon City and Rizal-San Juan-Mandaluyong chapters, Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC), and the Fraternal Order of Utopia.

Academic Institutions: Arellano Law School, Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), and Philippine Christian University (PCU).