The minimum wage increase in Western Visayas has taken effect this week, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded employers on Friday, November 20.

“Epektibo na ngayong araw, 20 November 2026, ang bagong minimum wage sa Western Visayas alinsunod sa Wage Order VI-(WESTERN VISAYAS),” the DOLE announced.

(The minimum wage increase in Western Visayas takes effect today, 20 November 2026, pursuant to Wage Order VI-(WESTERN VISAYAS).

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The wage increase took effect after the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) approved the wage order last November 3.

Under the wage order, employers in the non-agricultural, industrial and commercial sector with more than 10 workers have to pay their employees a daily minimum wage of P590.

If employers in these sectors have 10 or fewer workers, the employees get a daily minimum wage of P565.

Also, under the order, workers in the agriculture sector get a minimum daily wage of P565.

The DOLE said Wage Order No. RBVI(WESTERN VISAYAS)-DW-08 that was approved by the NWPC last November 3 also takes effect on November 20.