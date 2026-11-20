Local governments and barangays recognized for promoting Filipino in official communication and public service

The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino announces the 23 November 2026 Selyo ng Kahusayan sa Serbisyo Publiko awarding ceremony at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila, where 43 government institutions will be recognized for promoting the use of Filipino in public service. (Photo courtesy of KWF)

MANILA — Several local government units and barangays in CALABARZON and southern Metro Manila are among 43 government institutions set to receive the Selyo ng Kahusayan sa Serbisyo Publiko from the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) on 23 November 2026 at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila.

The recognition highlights efforts by government offices to promote the use of Filipino in official correspondence, transactions and public communication, in compliance with Executive Order No. 335.

Among the CALABARZON awardees are Barangay Pulong Sta. Cruz in Santa Rosa City, Laguna, and the municipal government of Pililla, Rizal, both listed under Level 1.

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The City Government of Biñan, Laguna, and Barangay San Bartolome in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, will receive Level 2 recognition.

The local government of Sto. Tomas, Batangas, is also listed among the Level 4 awardees.

In southern Metro Manila, Barangay Ususan in Taguig City and the local government of Pateros are among the Level 1 recipients.

Barangay Napindan in Taguig City will receive Level 2 recognition, while Barangay Lower Bicutan has qualified for Level 3.

The Pasay City Government, meanwhile, is among the institutions recognized under Level 4.

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The awards form part of the KWF's initiative to encourage government institutions to strengthen the use of the national language in public service.

Executive Order No. 335 directs government departments, bureaus, offices, agencies and instrumentalities to use Filipino in official communications and transactions.

The KWF has established four levels of recognition to acknowledge institutions implementing the directive.

Three institutions will also receive the KWF Dangal ng Selyo ng Kahusayan sa Serbisyo Publiko, or Hall of Fame distinction, after attaining Level 4 recognition for two consecutive years.

These are the Quirino Memorial Medical Center, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Department of Education Schools Division Office of Iriga City.