Reigning Miss Earth 2025 Natálie Puškinová of the Czech Republic continues to discover the beauty of the Philippines as she visits the picturesque Gigantes Islands in Iloilo.

The international beauty queen was greeted with warm Filipino hospitality upon her arrival at the popular island destination, known for its breathtaking coastal scenery, crystal-clear waters, and natural wonders.

Her visit marks another memorable experience during her return to the Philippines, where she continues to fulfill her responsibilities as the reigning Miss Earth titleholder.

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The Miss Earth Organization shared highlights of Natalie’s arrival on its official social media account, expressing appreciation for the hospitality extended to the Czech beauty queen.

Special recognition was given to Gigantes Islands and Rhett Paul Bolivar for welcoming Natalie and making her visit possible.

For the occasion, Natalie wore a creation by Filipino designer Christian Paculan, adding a touch of local fashion to her island experience.

The beauty queen’s visit also provides an opportunity to showcase Iloilo’s tourism attractions to an international audience while emphasizing the importance of preserving the country’s natural treasures.

Beyond the stunning landscapes, Natalie’s Philippine journey reflects the environmental advocacy of Miss Earth, which encourages individuals and communities to take meaningful action toward protecting the planet.

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Her visit comes ahead of the Miss Earth 2026 international competition, where she is expected to welcome the next generation of environmental ambassadors and eventually crown her successor.