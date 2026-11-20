Pokwang gets nostalgic over Christmas past
As Pokwang put up Christmas decorations at home, she thought back to the years when September was reason enough for Filipino families to bring out their ornaments. In an Instagram video, the actress and comedian recalled how readily homes took on a festive look in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, sometimes months before Christmas Day.
“Pero sa panahon ngayon, wala na masyado nagde-decorate,” she said.
Pokwang said she understood why some families might scale back. With everyday expenses taking up more of the household budget, the cost of keeping Christmas lights on can weigh on decisions about how to decorate.
What she missed most was the anticipation that came with those early preparations. For Pokwang, bringing out the ornaments had always been one of the first signs that there was something to look forward to. Even as families find ways to spend less, she hopes that feeling stays.