Kiray welcomes first baby, The best gift for Christmas and New Year

Actress and entrepreneur Kiray Celis has officially entered a beautiful new chapter in her life as she embraces motherhood for the first time.

The former child star delighted her followers after announcing on Instagram that she had given birth to her first child with husband Stephan Estopia.

Overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude, Kiray described the arrival of their little one as one of the greatest blessings she and her husband have ever received.

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“Pinakamagandang blessing na natanggap at dumating sa’min,” the actress wrote in her heartfelt Instagram post.

The announcement marks another significant milestone in Kiray’s personal journey, as she takes on a new role beyond her successful career in entertainment and business.

Known for her bubbly personality, comedic talent, and entrepreneurial ventures, Kiray now has an even more meaningful reason to celebrate as she begins building precious memories with her growing family.