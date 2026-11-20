Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon on Friday unveiled plans to accelerate public-private partnerships (PPPs) for provincial airports and major railway systems in 2027, even as proposed budget cuts threaten funding for foreign-assisted infrastructure projects.

Speaking at Stratbase’s 11th Pilipinas Conference on 20 November 2026, Dizon said the government aims to award the bundled PPP project covering Davao, Siargao and Bicol airports by the first quarter of next year.

The unsolicited proposal was submitted by a consortium involving Filinvest and JG Summit, which is seeking to develop, operate and maintain the three airports.

The project, however, remains subject to regulatory approvals and a competitive challenge.

Dizon also announced plans to pursue a solicited PPP for Iloilo International Airport during the first half of 2027, alongside similar arrangements for Bacolod, Puerto Princesa, Busuanga, General Santos and Tacloban airports.

In a subsequent ambush interview, Dizon explained that Iloilo would be offered separately, while smaller airports would be grouped to attract investors.

“Iloilo is the only one that is viable standalone,” he said.

The Department of Transportation is coordinating with the International Finance Corporation and Asian Development Bank to determine the final airport bundles.

Also read Ejercito files 2027 budget report, strips P97B in DPWH projects

Dizon said solicited proposals could accelerate development, citing delays involving an unsolicited proposal for Puerto Princesa Airport.

“Solicited is always better if there is market interest. It’s better for the government and it’s better for the passengers,” he said.

The government’s PPP expansion will also cover Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and Light Rail Transit Line 2, with a proposed 25-year concession for MRT-3.

Dizon said MRT-3 would take priority, with its Swiss Challenge process targeted by the second quarter of 2027, subject to government approval.

He also announced plans for a unified automated fare collection system covering Metro Manila’s railway network, including the North-South Commuter Railway and Metro Manila Subway.

Separately, Dizon said rehabilitation work was underway at three EDSA Busway stations, with approximately 12 to 13 stations expected to be completed by 2027. The remaining stations could be developed through PPPs.

Despite the ambitious timetable, Dizon expressed concern over proposed reductions in funding for foreign-assisted projects, including Japanese-supported railway developments.

“I hope that the cuts to the foreign assistance can be restored. If not in full, maybe partially,” he said.

Asked about the possible consequences for the subway and other projects, Dizon declined to speculate.