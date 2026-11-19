Vice President Sara Duterte’s spokesperson Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. on Thursday said the employer of two former household staff members had confirmed key details of their account, including their transfer from Boracay to Manila and the request for them to sign affidavits, but disputed his explanation for the documents.

In a statement responding to lawyer Mark Tolentino, Panelo said the employer also confirmed that the former staffers were briefed about reported security threats, but did not deny that they refused to sign the affidavits.

“If his client is not being truthful, it would be perfectly understandable because to confirm the former staffers’ statements would amount either to admitting to the crime of coercion, or that he himself was coerced, which would require him to name his oppressors,” Panelo said.

“Despite the claim that the affidavits were meant to secure protection, the house staffers felt so unsafe that they immediately sought the assistance of the Vice President for safe passage,” he added.

The incident surfaced after one of the former staff members contacted Duterte on 16 November to seek assistance.

The Vice President’s camp said her legal team, with police assistance, retrieved the two women the following day and brought them to a police station, where they executed affidavits.

The former staffers alleged that they were asked to execute affidavits containing false accusations against Duterte and were told that signing them was necessary to quell the threats, Panelo said.

Tolentino, who represents the unnamed employer, maintained that the affidavits were intended to support his client’s request for government protection for the women, himself and his family. He also denied that his client detained or forced the former employees to sign the documents.