A CAPSIZED tanker in the Black Sea off Bulgaria on 16 November 2026 following a suspected drone attack.

The Philippines is seeking an international review of the southwestern Black Sea for possible designation as a high-risk or warlike zone after a series of attacks on vessels in the area, including a drone strike that left two of 19 Filipino seafarers with minor injuries, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said on Thursday.

Cacdac said the latest incident was the fourth attack on a vessel in the area, prompting the government to raise the security concerns with international maritime stakeholders responsible for designating high-risk and warlike zones.

“We're deeply concerned about this,” Cacdac said.

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Meanwhile, all 19 Filipino seafarers affected by the latest attack have been rescued and are now safe in Bulgaria, where they are staying at a hotel.

The crew members were evacuated from the vessel to a life raft before Bulgarian military personnel rescued them by helicopter and brought them ashore.

“All 19 are safe and sound. Dalawa meron lang minor injuries but otherwise everybody is okay,” Cacdac said.

A Philippine labor attaché, in coordination with the Philippine Embassy, reached the seafarers on Wednesday. Representatives of their manning agency and shipowner are also assisting them.