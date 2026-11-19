SENATE President Juan Ponce Enrile prepares to bang the gavel at the conclusion of the oral arguments in the impeachment trial of Supreme Court Chief Justice Renato Corona before the senator-judges acting as an impeachment court in Manila on 28 May 2012.

Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson Paolo Panelo on Thursday accused the government of weaponizing state institutions and public resources against the Vice President, citing the impeachment of former chief justice Renato Corona as a parallel.

Panelo made the accusation after Duterte's defense team played archival footage of Corona's 2011-2012 impeachment trial, arguing that the former chief justice's experience illustrated how financial records could be used for political persecution.

“Buong pwersa talaga ng gobyerno ang ginagamit laban kay VP Sara para dito sa impeachment,” Panelo told reporters at the Senate.

“Araw-araw merong bagong paratang laban kay VP Sara. At ginagamit nga or wine-weaponize yung institutions ng gobyerno para diin yan siya,” he added.

Panelo linked the Corona case to the defense's challenge to the use of Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) records involving Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.

He argued that the records could create a public impression of wrongdoing even before allegations were tested in court.

He claimed Corona was acquitted by the Sandiganbayan after his conviction by the Senate impeachment court.

However, the anti-graft court dismissed the separate criminal cases against Corona in 2016 because of his death, not an acquittal on the merits. The cases involved alleged false declarations in his statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) from 2001 to 2011.

Also read Senator-judges split on relevance of videos from Corona ouster in Sara trial

The Senate convicted Corona in May 2012 for failing to disclose certain assets in his SALN.

Defense footage draws objections

The archival footage drew objections from several senator-judges, who questioned the relevance of statements by deceased personalities who could no longer be cross-examined.

The defense initially played footage of the late Sen. Miriam Defensor Santiago criticizing the withdrawal of impeachment articles during Corona's trial. It later showed Corona defending himself and describing the effects of the proceedings on his personal life and the judiciary.

House prosecutor Chel Diokno described the presentation as an appeal to emotion and argued that Corona's statements were irrelevant to the charges against Duterte.

Sen. Erwin Tulfo also questioned why the court was watching the archival footage, while Sen. Panfilo Lacson said he could not see the significance of the opinion expressed by a senator-judge during Corona's impeachment.

Prosecution's urgency

Panelo, however, thanked presiding officer Sen. Francis Escudero for allowing defense lawyer Mark Vinluan to play the videos, saying they were public records used to establish the basis for his questions.

The Duterte spokesperson accused the House prosecution panel of trying to influence public opinion through frequent media briefings and statements about the defense's case.

He further questioned what he described as the prosecution's impatience with the defense, saying prosecutors had been given ample time to present their evidence.

“Antayin po nila kasi alam naman po nila na may pagkakataon yung defensa mag-present ng ebidensya,” he said.

Panelo said about 20 trial days had been wasted after the prosecution withdrew three impeachment articles, yet the move drew little public criticism.

“Walang outcry, walang anger dito sa pag-withdraw ng articles,” he said.