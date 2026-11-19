The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) reported a 14 percent increase in net income to P123 billion in the first nine months of 2026 as the state pension fund expanded lending programs aimed at helping government workers and pensioners manage electricity costs and recover from calamities.

The pension fund said its financial performance was supported by stronger investment returns, higher premium contributions and controlled operating expenses.

GSIS also reported disbursing more than P10 billion in solar energy loans and setting aside P2.75 billion in emergency financing for more than 109,000 eligible members and pensioners in calamity-hit areas.

The developments form part of a broader effort to strengthen financial protection for government employees and retirees while expanding livelihood opportunities and insurance coverage for public assets.

Stronger earnings

GSIS said its net income rose from P108 billion in January to September 2025 to P123 billion during the same period this year.

Total assets reached P2.07 trillion as of 30 September, up P140 billion from P1.93 trillion a year earlier.

Gross revenue increased 8.6 percent to P278 billion, while investment income climbed to P69 billion from P55 billion.

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Premium contributions also rose to P160 billion from P148 billion, exceeding the P143 billion in claims and benefits paid to members, pensioners and their dependents.

Personnel and operating expenses stood at P8 billion, or 25 percent below budget, while administrative loading was 2.58 percent, below the 12 percent ceiling prescribed under the GSIS charter.

“Every gain in income and assets strengthens our ability to deliver pensions, benefits, and affordable loans. We are growing the fund while keeping costs low because these resources ultimately belong to our members and pensioners,” GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso said.

GSIS reported 2.2 million members as of September and said its latest actuarial assessment indicated that the fund would remain financially sustainable until 2058.

P10B in solar financing

Amid concerns over electricity expenses and El Niño conditions, GSIS has expanded its Ginhawa Solar Energy Loan program to help qualified members finance residential solar power installations.

As of 11 November, the program had received 66,233 applications worth P19.81 billion.

GSIS reported approving approximately P10.18 billion in financing, with P10.12 billion already released to borrowers.

The program, launched in March, aims to help households reduce their dependence on grid-supplied electricity while supporting the transition to cleaner energy sources.

Veloso said a household paying P7,000 in monthly electricity bills could potentially reduce that amount to P300 through solar power, although actual savings would depend on installation capacity, household consumption and other factors.

GSIS is also promoting its Ginhawa Bike and E-Mobility Loan, which provides financing for bicycles, electric bicycles and other eligible electric mobility devices to help members manage transportation costs.

P2.75B emergency loan fund

GSIS also earmarked P2.75 billion in emergency loans for 109,047 eligible members and pensioners in areas affected by crop pests, dengue outbreaks and El Niño-related dry spells.

Qualified members without existing emergency loans may borrow up to P20,000, while those with outstanding emergency loans may apply for up to P40,000, with part of the proceeds used to settle their previous balance.

The loans carry an annual interest rate of 6 percent and are payable over three years.

Applications remain open until 20 November in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Naga City, and until 28 November in Agusan del Sur and Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte.

Eligible members may apply through the GSIS Touch mobile application, subject to contribution, income and other loan requirements.

Skills training, public asset protection

Beyond financial assistance, GSIS has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to provide livelihood training for dependents of its members and pensioners.

On 11 November, 15 participants completed automotive servicing training in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, under the GSIS-TESDA Skills Partnership Program.

The initiative seeks to improve employment prospects and help participants develop skills for potential business opportunities.

Veloso said the program was intended to provide lasting economic opportunities rather than temporary assistance.

“This is what genuine progress means — not temporary help, but the means to build a stable future,” he said.

GSIS also recognized 95 local government units for efforts to protect public properties through insurance and responsible asset management.

At its fourth Seal of Protection Awards in Cebu, the agency honored 23 gold, 18 silver and 54 bronze awardees.

Valenzuela, Makati, Pasig and Iloilo City were inducted into the program's Hall of Fame for their sustained efforts to insure public assets.

The awards highlighted the importance of protecting government buildings, vehicles, equipment and other public properties against disasters and emergencies.

Veloso pledged to strengthen insurance services and claims processing for government partners.

“GSIS will continue to be a partner that listens, responds, and delivers,” he said.