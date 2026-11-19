The camp of Vice President Sara Duterte is investigating what it suspects was an attempt to use two of her former household staff members to provide false testimony against her, as questions remain over an unsigned affidavit they were allegedly pressured to sign.

Atty. Paolo Panelo Jr., Duterte's spokesperson, said Thursday the two women refused to sign the document after finding allegations against the Vice President that they considered untrue.

“Ang nakita nila, may mga allegation laban kay VP Sara na hindi naman totoo,” Panelo said in a radio interview.

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“The primary purpose po namin sa paglabas ng statement is number one, para mapigilan or ma-frustrate itong plano na gamitin itong dalawang ito para magbigay ng false testimony,” he added.

Asked whether the incident was connected to the impeachment proceedings, Panelo said the camp had yet to establish the affidavit's full contents and purpose. He said the camp had no copy of the disputed affidavit because the employer allegedly took it back after the women refused to sign.

Panelo said Duterte's camp was not inclined to file a criminal complaint, citing doubts that it would receive a fair investigation under the current administration.

“Para sa amin wala kaming maaasahan na patas na investigation,” he said.

Duterte’s camp earlier said Duterte received a message from one of the former employees shortly before midnight on 16 November, seeking help because she feared for her safety and was allegedly being pressured to sign a document.

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On 17 November, the lawyers sought police assistance in retrieving the women. They were brought to a police station, where they executed separate affidavits and had the incident recorded in a blotter.

Employer disputes allegations

The employer's lawyer, Atty. Mark Tolentino, denied that his client held the women captive or coerced them into signing affidavits.

“My client categorically denies the allegation that two former employees of Vice President Sara Duterte were held captive,” Tolentino said in a statement.

He said the affidavits were intended to document reported security threats and support his client's request for government protection for the women, himself and his family.

Tolentino said two unidentified individuals wearing bonnets entered the resort on 28 October, prompting resort personnel to seek assistance from a barangay official. Their identities and motives, however, remained unverified.

The businessman also reported that someone blocked his vehicle while he and his family were returning home from the airport the previous week. Any connection to the reported resort incident remained unverified, Tolentino said.

He maintained that the women agreed to stay in Metro Manila after being briefed on the security concerns and continued working and receiving their salaries.