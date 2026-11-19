SM City Laoag has recognized 20 personnel from its partner security agencies and janitorial service providers for their honesty and integrity after recovering and turning over lost valuables found within the mall throughout the year.

The personnel were commended for promptly surrendering items left behind or lost by mallgoers, including mobile phones, electronic devices, and cash, ensuring their safe return to their rightful owners.

Among the recovered valuables were high-value gadgets, including an iPhone 17 and an iPhone 17 Pro Max, with a combined or individual value reaching as much as P95,000, as well as cash amounting to P7,000.

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Those recognized were John Carlo Lucero, Kenneth D. Oñas, Valient I. Florin, Hewbert A. Asuncion, Freddie S. Lactam, Kenneth M. Macadaan, Wilbert L. Aluag, Jessa Mae A. Pascual, Emmanuel D. Pagurayan, Charlene Joy A. Belciña, Jaymark A. Asuncion, Edralyn E. Lumboy, Mark Anthony Mangoma, Krystel Cueva, Ferdinand A. Samiano Jr., Jemalyn Antonio, Faith Desiree Alcon, Shirley Rivera, Nonalyn Padilla, and Rizabel Gaudia.

SM City Laoag also recognized Emmanuel D. Pagurayan, Wendell Ryan U. Calapao, and Kenneth D. Oñas for their assistance to customers through the mall’s SM Emergency Response Team (SMERT), highlighting their responsiveness and commitment to customer safety.

Mall Manager Maria Cristina G. Sebastian said the recognition reflects the values of honesty, accountability, and professionalism that the mall seeks to uphold among its personnel.

“Honesty and integrity are at the heart of the culture we strive to uphold at SM City Laoag. Every lost item returned and every act of genuine concern for our customers reflects the values that define our team,” Sebastian said.

She added that these acts help strengthen public trust and create a safe and welcoming environment for mallgoers.