AMLC compliance practicitoner Atty Rainer Dela Fuente takes on the witness stand on the 44th day of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. The impeachment trial court resumes after a break due to the 49th ASEAN Summit.| Aram Lascano, SPPA POOL

Corporate earnings cannot automatically be attributed as personal wealth of Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, without establishing grounds to disregard the companies' separate legal identities, a former Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) investigator testified Thursday.

Rainer Dela Fuente told the Senate impeachment court that only dividends or salaries received by individuals should be attributed to them as personal income.

“If there is no proper piercing of the corporate veil, what should be attributed to the affiliated individual?” defense lawyer Mark Vinluan asked.

“If they receive dividends or salary, that only,” Dela Fuente replied.

To disregard a corporation's separate legal personality requires grounds for piercing the corporate veil, Dela Fuente said it requires a judicial determination, with proper notice and hearing and observance of due process.

He identified fraud and the use of a corporation as an individual's alter ego among the grounds for disregarding its separate legal personality.

Duterte declared GenCorp, formerly Timesquare Bee Foods Corp., as a business interest in her 2022 to 2025 SALNs, listing 2013 as the year of acquisition.

Prosecution accountant Alexander Cabrera attributed about P211 million in alleged unexplained wealth to her, based on a 20 percent interest in GenCorp.

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However, company representative Suzette Balucanag-Punay testified that Duterte held no shares or corporate position from 2022 to 2025, although she received P2.14 million in return of capital from an investment in its Jollibee Times Square branch. No dividends were declared during the period.

Harmless disclosures

Asked by Vinluan about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.' declared interests in Araca Resources Corp. and El Paradiso Farms Inc. in his 2022 Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs), Dela Fuente said financial investigators would initially take note of the disclosures and look for other information that could warrant further scrutiny.

“There's nothing adverse with this disclosure,” he said.

Dela Fuente gave a similar assessment when Vinluan presented former vice president Leni Robredo's SALN, which also listed business and financial interests.

“Again, a typical financial investigator will just take note of this information. It's harmless as it is,” he said, adding that investigators would coordinate and examine the disclosures if relevant information emerged.

Vinluan also presented Marcos' SALNs for 2022, 2023 and 2024, pointing to increases in the President's declared net worth over the three-year period.

The figures presented during the hearing showed Marcos' net worth rising from P960.7 million in 2022 to about P1.157 billion in 2023 and roughly P1.3 billion in 2024.

Asked whether the increases warranted an adverse finding, Dela Fuente said the SALNs alone were insufficient to establish wrongdoing.