Senator-judge Kiko Pangilinan on Thursday challenged Vice President Sara Duterte’s camp to bring to the Supreme Court their standing objection to the disclosure of Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) records in her ongoing impeachment trial.

This came after defense counsel Mark Vinluan repeatedly asked his witness—Atty. Rainer dela Fuente—about the confidentiality of AMLC documents, even as the Senate impeachment court ruled as early as July that confidentiality provisions do not override a lawful subpoena.

“We already raised this point previously. If they wish to question the ruling of this court, bring it to the Supreme Court. Do not bring it here,” Pangilinan said.

“We will not object to these questions, but they are on a very short leash, Mr. Presiding Officer,” he added.

The defense has long argued that the AMLC records are highly confidential, citing provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA), and that public disclosure violates legal safeguards.

Citing the AMLC, Duterte's camp argued that the law did not include impeachment as an exception to the prohibition on disclosure; thus, the court could not compel production of the VP's financial records.

The impeachment court examined AMLC records of Duterte and her husband, Mans Carpio, after the prosecution requested to subpoena them to prove allegations of unexplained wealth and undeclared assets.

Before that, the couple’s bank and other financial records were first disclosed in a public hearing by the House Committee on Justice, later serving as the basis for Duterte's second impeachment in May.

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AMLC Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura produced the records following a subpoena from the House panel and the impeachment court.

The documents include summaries of covered transaction reports and suspicious transaction reports covering 2006 to 2025, financial intelligence reports on Duterte, and investigation reports involving the couple.

The defense presented Dela Fuente to challenge the prosecution’s use of AMLC records against the VP in the impeachment proceedings to prove allegations of amassing unexplained wealth.

Vinluan persisted in challenging the use of these records, and Dela Fuente—a CPA and former AMLC financial investigator—agreed they were highly sensitive information subject to strict legal requirements.

“Again, these are highly confidential information…The confidentiality of the report travels with that document, with the information,” Dela Fuente remarked.

The witness added that while AMLC has a provision authorizing disclosure of sensitive financial records, it is “not absolute.”

“When sharing such information, there is supervision of the rules set by the AMLC as to how the information should be used and for what purpose,” he stressed.

House prosecutor Chel Diokno repeatedly objected to Vinluan’s line of questioning, arguing that the impeachment court had already rejected claims of confidentiality over the AMLC documents.

Senator-judge Raffy Tulfo intervened, pointing out that there should be no need to question confidentiality over Duterte’s bank records because the Bank Secrecy Law (RA 1405) explicitly exempts impeachment cases from confidentiality provisions.

“I’m sorry, Mr. Witness, I don’t have any personal thing against you. But you don't need to be here to prove it,” Tulfo stressed.

“Mr. Presiding Officer, we’ve discussed this many times; the impeachment court has been exempted. So why do we still need his expertise, if that's what you call him,” he added.

A tabular summary of transactions presented by Buenaventura in the impeachment court showed that P4.4 billion in covered and suspicious transactions were recorded in Duterte and Carpio's bank accounts.

A transaction is generally classified as suspicious if it shows indicators of unlawful activity, a lack of economic rationale, or a mismatch with the client's profile, among others. Being flagged as suspicious alone does not prove money laundering or establish that the funds are illegal.