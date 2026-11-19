The Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, during the 28th day of the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Senator-judges in the ongoing impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte expressed differing opinions when it came to the relevance of the defense presenting clips from the trial of former Chief Justice Renato Corona as part of its evidence in chief.

The matter arose after Duterte’s lawyers opted to recall statements that were made by Corona and the late former senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago during its direct examination of Atty. Rainer Dela Fuento, a former investigator from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

Justifying the presentation of the clips, defense lawyer Atty. Mark Vinluan drew comparisons between both trials, particularly when it came to how the prosecution opted to similarly withdraw some of its Articles of Impeachment.

A couple of minutes into its presentation of Defensor-Santiago’s take on the matter, senator-judge Raffy Tulfo questioned the relevance of the statements when it came to the trial against the Vice President.

Tulfo said that it was as if they were “watching a movie” while stressing that both cases were different not only when it came to the issues that were discussed, but also the roster of senators participating in the proceedings.

“Let’s let the dead rest. That is a different case. This is a different case. This is a different set of senators. It’s also a different time. I really do not understand. Why are we watching this?” the senator said.

Supporting Tulfo’s observation, senator-judge Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said that Defensor-Santiago’s sentiments with regards to the withdrawal of impeachment cases was her own and not a representation of all 24 senator’s perspectives.

“I can not see the significance of the opinion of one of 24 senator-judges in the 2011 impeachment trial of the late Justice Corona,” Lacson stated.

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Given the objections, impeachment court presiding officer Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero urged Vinluan to proceed to a different matter and to avoid extensively dwelling into Corona’s ouster.

“I would have to agree, Atty. Mark, and I think you also said you can pause already at this juncture. I think we’ve heard enough with respect to the video you wanted to present. Move on to that point or your next point,” Escudero said.

‘Corona was convicted’

With Vinluan shifting to showing videos of the late Chief Justice during his trial, senator-judge Raffy Tulfo issued a seemingly friendly warning to the defense as he pointed out that despite claims from Corona that he was being persecuted, he was still ultimately impeached from his post.

“Thanks to the defense for presenting videos of the late CJ Corona. Thank you. But let me remind you that CJ Corona was still impeached because of his failure to tell the truth in her SALN,” Raffy expressed.

Acknowledging the point of his colleague, Escudero said that the defense was presenting the statements of Corona “at their peril” as he reiterated the results of the said case.

Give the defense some leeway

Hearing the criticisms from his colleagues, senator-judge Alan Peter Cayetano offered a contrasting view as he urged the court to afford the defense with the similar “latitude” that it had provided the prosecution during its own presentation of evidence.

Cayetano stressed that prosecutors were allowed to present “all their witnesses’ evidence” in a very professional manner, restating his appeal for the defense to be given the opportunity to address the issues that were brought up in the trial.

“We can’t just, you know, allow the prosecution to present anything they want then give the defense little latitude. I don’t even think this will take an hour or two,” the senator stressed.

Further supporting his point, Cayetano claimed that given the decision of the prosecutors to withdraw their articles, the defense was not given an opportunity to rebuke charges that were discussed in the proceedings.

While he acknowledged that the matter could be addressed before the media, he maintained that since the issues were discussed in the Senate, it was also the appropriate venue for Duterte’s lawyers to rebut allegations.

“I fully respect and I think that what the presiding officer said was correct that in a purely legal proceeding, you can only prove or disprove particular matters. But this is also a political proceeding,” Cayetano said.