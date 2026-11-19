South Korea-based Miru Systems Co. Ltd. remains eligible to participate in the bidding for new vote-counting machines (VCMs) for the 2028 national elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Thursday.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia clarified that the poll body's decision to begin a new bidding process for the automated election system (AES) does not automatically disqualify Miru, which supplied approximately 110,000 voting machines used in the previous elections.

“Hindi po ibig sabihin babaguhin completely kahit po ‘yung provider,” Garcia said.

The clarification followed a Comelec resolution ordering the start of procurement after the commission approved amended terms of reference outlining the technical specifications and features required for the 2028 elections.

Garcia explained that Comelec had only rented the machines supplied by Miru for the previous elections and that the company had already retrieved them.

He stressed that the commission would require entirely new machines for the next national elections.

“Therefore, hindi naman po kami papayag na ang isusupply sa 2028 ay lumang makina. Lahat po ng makinang gagamitin natin sa 2028 elections ay bagon, walang second-hand, walang pong luma na makina,” Garcia said.

The Comelec chief emphasized that any supplier capable of meeting the amended technical requirements could participate in the procurement process, including Miru.

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“Kahit sino pang provider pa ‘yan basta kaya nila na masunod ‘yung terms of reference natin, wala po kaming magagawa. ‘Yan po ang aming proseso sa bidding,” he said.

Garcia said the commission hopes to begin bidding in December and award the contract by January or February 2027.

He explained that completing procurement early would give Comelec sufficient time to prepare for the elections and avoid delays in deploying the new system.

“Gusto natin ng mas maaga para hindi tayo makakapos sa panahon,” Garcia said.