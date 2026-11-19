ILAGAN, Isabela — The management of Gov. Faustino N. Dy Sr. Memorial Hospital in Ilagan, Isabela, has apologized after a patient raised concerns on social media over the medical services she received at the facility.

In a statement, hospital officials acknowledged the patient's frustration and assured the public that the circumstances surrounding the incident would be reviewed.

According to the hospital, the attending physician reported personally examining the patient during morning rounds at approximately 6 a.m.

The physician conducted a physical examination and documented the clinical findings before advising the patient to undergo a transvaginal ultrasound at around 8 a.m., when ultrasound services were scheduled to begin.

The procedure was recommended to complete the patient's evaluation and determine the appropriate medical care.

The physician also said the patient had been informed of the expected waiting time and the ultrasound unit's operating hours.

Hospital management emphasized that medical professionals must balance clinical responsibilities with compassion, clear communication and respect for patients.

The administration said it was taking the complaint seriously and would review the incident to determine whether its standards for medical care and patient services had been followed.

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It also reiterated its commitment to providing safe, timely and quality health care as a public medical institution.

The hospital said patient feedback was important in identifying service gaps and improving its operations.

"Before sharing unpleasant experiences or complaints on social media, we kindly encourage you to visit our Hospital Administration Office or share them through our Public Information Box," the management urged.