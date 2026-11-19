The Supreme Court has raised the penalty thresholds requiring en banc action in administrative cases involving judges, court officials and judiciary personnel in a move aimed at reducing its caseload and accelerating the resolution of cases.

Under the amended Rule 2, Section 3(e) of the Internal Rules of the Supreme Court, administrative cases involving suspensions exceeding three years will now require action by the full court, up from the previous threshold of one year.

The threshold for fines has also increased from P40,000 to P200,000.

Cases involving the dismissal of judges, court officials and judiciary personnel, as well as the disbarment of lawyers, will remain under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court en banc.

The changes are intended to allow more administrative cases involving lesser penalties to be resolved without requiring deliberation by all members of the high court.

The amendment was introduced in a 15-page decision dated 3 June 2026, penned by now-retired Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, involving an administrative complaint against Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 49 Presiding Judge Juliet Azarraga Chanyongco.

Judicial audit reveals delays

The case stemmed from a judicial audit of Chanyongco's former court, Branch 53 of the Metropolitan Trial Court in Caloocan City.

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The audit was conducted ahead of her promotion to the Manila Regional Trial Court and following reports of irregularities and inefficiency in her handling of cases.

Auditors discovered numerous procedural lapses, including 359 arraignment hearings that were repeatedly postponed without proceeding.

The investigation also found that the judge routinely scheduled clarificatory hearings on her own initiative and conducted hearings on formal offers of evidence, contributing to delays in resolving cases.

Other findings included the archiving of cases instead of proceeding with trials in absentia and the continued detention of accused individuals who had pleaded guilty despite already completing their sentences.

The Supreme Court found that the delays affected more than 300 cases and prejudiced over 300 individuals awaiting judicial action.

Judge suspended, fined P200,000

The Supreme Court en banc upheld the findings of the Judicial Integrity Board and Judiciary Integrity Office, holding Chanyongco administratively liable for violations of Sections 2, 4 and 7 of Canon VI of the Code of Judicial Conduct and Accountability.

The high court also found that the judge violated constitutional deadlines for resolving cases.

For gross neglect of duty, Chanyongco was suspended from office for one year and one day without salary and benefits, effective immediately.

She was also ordered to pay a P200,000 fine within three months of receiving the decision for gross ignorance of the law and procedural rules.

The Supreme Court issued a stern warning that similar offenses would be dealt with more severely.

The ruling underscores the judiciary's efforts to address delays in court proceedings while streamlining the Supreme Court's handling of administrative cases.