AMLC compliance practicitoner Atty Rainer Dela Fuente takes on the witness stand on the 44th day of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. The impeachment trial court resumes after a break due to the 49th ASEAN Summit.| Aram Lascano, SPPA POOL

Financial intelligence records involving Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, remain confidential even when presented in public hearings, a former Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) investigator told the Senate impeachment court on Thursday.

Rainer dela Fuente, former investigator of the AMLC Secretariat's Compliance and Investigation Group, said the public disclosure of AMLC records does not automatically make them unclassified or freely available.

"It doesn't convert the information from being confidential to now an unclassified information or a freely available information," Dela Fuente said during questioning by defense lawyer Mark Vinluan on the 44th day of Duterte's impeachment trial.

He said Section 8-A of the Anti-Money Laundering Act requires the AMLC and its secretariat to protect information received or processed in the course of their work, even after their personnel leave the agency.

The confidentiality rule covers covered transaction reports, suspicious transaction reports, and intelligence and investigation reports derived from them, he said.

While the law allows disclosure under certain circumstances, including information exchanges and court orders, Dela Fuente stressed that such disclosures remain subject to safeguards.

AMLC reports, he said, are intended for intelligence purposes and should not be treated as evidence in formal proceedings.

"The report does not contain conclusions, but rather intelligence information," he said, adding that recipients must independently verify the information.

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He explained that AMLC reports serve as investigative leads, while gathering evidence on the underlying unlawful activities falls within the jurisdiction of law enforcement agencies.

Dela Fuente also warned against making the information public without authorization.

"Very dangerous po ito, no, if we let this out in the public," he said, citing the possible risks to the safety and security of account holders, individuals covered by the reports and personnel who processed the information.